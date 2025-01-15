Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.55 and last traded at C$71.00, with a volume of 5397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.20.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.1 %

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.35. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.35, for a total transaction of C$1,040,179.14. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

