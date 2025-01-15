Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

