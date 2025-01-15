Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AQWA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.
Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
