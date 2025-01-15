Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQWA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF ( NASDAQ:AQWA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.