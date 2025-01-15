Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,084.6% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
About Global X E-Commerce ETF
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
