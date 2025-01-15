Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,084.6% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF ( NASDAQ:EBIZ Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.47% of Global X E-Commerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.