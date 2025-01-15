Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HERO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF ( NASDAQ:HERO Free Report ) by 164.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 2.17% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

