Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ HERO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
