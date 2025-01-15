GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, an increase of 294.3% from the December 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

GrainCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

