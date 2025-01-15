GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, an increase of 294.3% from the December 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
GrainCorp Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.33.
GrainCorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GrainCorp
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.