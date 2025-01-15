Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 2,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $723.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.