Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 47,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 16,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The company has a current ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 32.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Free Report ) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,685 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Great Elm Group worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

