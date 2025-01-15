Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 2,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,552,502 shares in the company, valued at $69,461,800.02. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Snehal Patel bought 1,800 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Snehal Patel acquired 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.