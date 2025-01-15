Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 2,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,552,502 shares in the company, valued at $69,461,800.02. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Snehal Patel bought 1,800 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Snehal Patel acquired 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.66.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
