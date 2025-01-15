GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Up 556.9% in December

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 556.9% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,854. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

