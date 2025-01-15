Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228.90 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 228.90 ($2.79). Approximately 47,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 32,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.81).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 36.86.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

