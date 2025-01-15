Head-To-Head Review: Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) vs. Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.36% 5.91% 3.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Fresh Del Monte Produce”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 2.02 $11.50 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.28 billion 0.35 -$11.40 million $0.33 95.67

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summary

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

