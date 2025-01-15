Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Decreased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

