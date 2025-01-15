Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of Hill & Smith stock remained flat at $21.90 during trading on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Further Reading

