Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 7,259 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $483,964.91.

On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

