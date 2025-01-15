Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 1205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Hino Motors Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($25.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.