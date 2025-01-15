Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

