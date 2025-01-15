Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.07.

Shares of HON opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.27.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

