Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $31.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $230,537. The trade was a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.