Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in December

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of HYMTF traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

