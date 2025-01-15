Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in December

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
Shares of HYMTF traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $69.27.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
