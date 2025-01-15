IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IMG
Insider Buying and Selling at IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$7.99 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.