IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$136,080.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$250,102.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$7.99 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

