Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.