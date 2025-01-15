Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Imagine Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.