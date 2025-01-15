ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 13,200,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 28,314,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
