Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.35 and traded as low as C$27.24. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.72, with a volume of 4,402 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Information Services from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98. The firm has a market cap of C$502.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.40 million. Research analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 2.2194553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

