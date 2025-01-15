Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.35 and traded as low as C$27.24. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.72, with a volume of 4,402 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Information Services from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Information Services Stock Performance
Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.40 million. Research analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 2.2194553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Information Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
