Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys 43,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,632.75. This represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 304,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,660. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

