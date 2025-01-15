Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$41,664.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,664.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,070.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 15,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$37,920.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$51,706.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 115,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LGC traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,825. The company has a market cap of C$118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.35.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

