Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases 14,400 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$79,200.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Morguard Corporation bought 21,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,029.04.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$133,100.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Morguard Corporation acquired 15,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,887.36.

On Thursday, December 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,450.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,332.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Morguard Corporation bought 7,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Morguard Corporation acquired 17,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Morguard Corporation bought 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,028.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morguard Corporation purchased 1,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Morguard Corporation acquired 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,540.00.

Shares of MRT.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.51. 52,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.81. The stock has a market cap of C$354.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

