Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 81,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$3,643,380.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,126,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,999. The firm has a market cap of C$96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$58.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

