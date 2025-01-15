Insider Selling: Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) CEO Sells 11,268 Shares of Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Fortrea Price Performance
Shares of FTRE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 977,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.86 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE
Institutional Trading of Fortrea
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fortrea by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.