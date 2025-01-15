Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Down 0.2 %

G traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genpact by 34.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,779,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,025,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,142,000 after purchasing an additional 413,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

