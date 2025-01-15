Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) SVP Sells 15,011 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Nash sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $12,158.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,291 shares in the company, valued at $180,055.71. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Nash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Marc Nash sold 720 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $928.80.

On Friday, November 15th, Marc Nash sold 1,375 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $1,100.00.

Outset Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OM stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 58.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 719,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 834,663 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 924.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,111,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $827,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

