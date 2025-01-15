Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 31,700 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 31,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total transaction of C$542,070.00.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$864,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$508,548.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 682,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,784. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.32.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
