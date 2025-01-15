Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 31,700 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 31,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total transaction of C$542,070.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$864,000.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$508,548.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 682,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,784. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.32.

PEY has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

