InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NSPR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 413.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 183,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.74% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

