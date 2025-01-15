Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

ISNPY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

