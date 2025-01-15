Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:PRN traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. 59,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,346. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.44.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
Featured Stories
