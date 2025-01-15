Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PRN traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. 59,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,346. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.44.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,248,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 698.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

