Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

PUI stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 5,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,468. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

