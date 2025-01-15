Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,186,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212,645 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 337,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 59,929 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 22,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,806. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

