Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2025 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00.

1/13/2025 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – EOG Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/11/2025 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – EOG Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2024 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2024 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

12/17/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $156.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $156.00 to $167.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

11/16/2024 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

