iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 192,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 149,928 shares.The stock last traded at $75.35 and had previously closed at $75.73.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Further Reading
