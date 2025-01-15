iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

