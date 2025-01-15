J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,825.60. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $37,630.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $37,810.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $37,490.00.

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $36,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 0.5 %

SMC opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

