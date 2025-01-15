Jamie Levy Buys 100,000 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.
Generation Mining Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of TSE GENM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.15. 390,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,084. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.64.
About Generation Mining
