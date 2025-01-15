Jamie Levy Buys 100,000 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Generation Mining Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSE GENM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.15. 390,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,084. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

