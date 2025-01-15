Jefferies Financial Group Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.19.

NYSE:TRU traded up $4.14 on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,786. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TransUnion by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

