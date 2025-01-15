JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.09) to GBX 1,450 ($17.70) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pearson Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,292 ($15.77) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 925.20 ($11.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,316 ($16.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,244.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,584.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56.

In other Pearson news, insider Sherry Coutu purchased 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,282 ($15.65) per share, with a total value of £9,371.42 ($11,441.12). Also, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($15.82), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,233,960.98). 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

