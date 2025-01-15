JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78, Zacks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %
JPM opened at $247.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $696.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
