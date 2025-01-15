Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
KAO Stock Performance
Shares of KAOOY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 242,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. KAO has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $10.16.
KAO Company Profile
