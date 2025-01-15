Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAOOY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 242,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. KAO has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

