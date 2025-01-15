Key Colony Management LLC Invests $228,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. AT&T makes up 0.3% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

