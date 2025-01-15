Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 352.0% in December

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 352.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $4.60 on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.
