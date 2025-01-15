Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Senior Officer Buys C$31,558.56 in Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Shea acquired 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,558.56.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 4.0 %

CVE:PNG traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.83. 729,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,227. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.27 million, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

