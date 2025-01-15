Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,592 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,307,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

